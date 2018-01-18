USC Students Voice Concerns After Racist Flyers

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina's campus theater was filled with more than 300 students, faculty and staff as the group discussed moving forward after racist flyers were found inside two campus buildings earlier this week.

USC Police as well as administrators said they do not have surveillance video of the suspect, but believe he is a white man in his forties and not a student of the university.

"How can we work with each other to make sure that this does not define who we are as a university community?" USC's Chief Diversity Officer John Dozier asked.

Some students were critical of the response by President Harris Pastides. Pastides released a statement saying in part, "As a Carolina Family, we must make it clear that bigotry and racism have no place in our community."

"I felt that he just kind of had to say something in the moment to make it seem like it was going to be okay, but no it's not,” one student said.

Others like Analis Bailey backed Pastides.

"I read the statement and it checked off everything it needed to. It addressed the issue. It addressed what we as a university stand for and saying that our president needs to go is not the correct answer," Bailey said.

Another student asked if a mandatory educational program was a possibility.

"Is there any way that we could add a required diversity training similar to how we have to do AlcoholEdu or Safe Haven?” she asked.

"I would love to sit down and have some conversation with a number of folks about what that actually looks like," Dozier said.

By the end of the event some were frustrated. Others were optimistic that the focus of the night's conversation would continue. Zachary Infinger said he was glad he came, but thinks the message may be mute to whoever put the flyers up and those who need to hear it.

"Unfortunately the people that I think needs to hear this or needs to listen are never in attendance for these events,” Infinger said.

If you are a student at USC and witness discrimination you can report it to the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs.

