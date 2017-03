(Photo: Beat Clemson (@BeatClem))

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina takes Times Square Friday afternoon before the big game! The NASDAQ and Reuters screens will feature USC content from 5:50 - 6:10 p.m. One of the boards will feature the University of South Carolina and the other will feature the USC Men's Basketball Team.

Here's a sneak peek!

PHOTOS: USC Takes Times Square

