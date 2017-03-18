USC Women Prepare for Arizona State

(Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Friday night was a great night to be a Gamecock fan. The women's basketball team easily advanced into the second round of the NCAA tournament, while the men's team won its first NCAA game in more than four decades.

Both teams are preparing for their next match-up, which happen Sunday night.

The women cruised into the second round, taking down UNC Asheville 90-40 on Friday night. The Gamecocks will host Arizona State on Sunday. The last time these two teams faced each other was back in November of 2015 in Hawaii, where USC edged the Sun Devils 60-58. It's been more than 15 months, but USC still remembers the style of play Arizona State has on the court.

"They compete for 40 minutes and that's something we have to do. We need to play through the physicality of this team. They are a tough team and we need to come out and execute our game plan," said A'ja Wilson.

"They just seem like they're in a groove. They have fluidity to their offense. We have to find a way to disrupt that and not give them as many practice shots. Hopefully we can have some disruption and not let them to comfortably shoot the ball as well as they did last night," said head coach, Dawn Staley.

Coach Staley and the players said they will be ready for game time, despite the quick turnaround. Sunday's game is expected to tip off at 7pm. The winner will punch their ticket into the Sweet Sixteen, which will be held in Stockton, California.

