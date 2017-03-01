USC Women's Team Preparing For SEC Tournament

Three days after winning its fourth straight SEC regular-season championship, the USC women's basketball team is preparing for the conference tournament.

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- The SEC women's basketball tournament is underway in Greenville. The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks don't step onto the court until Friday, but they are already in Greenville.

"I feel like we are very hungry and very focused. We're not going to slack off," said junior A'ja Wilson.

The Gamecocks play their first game on Friday and could potentially play three games in a row. Wilson said it is difficult playing back-to-back-to-back.

"We have minimal time to prep. It takes a lot of focus and a lot of mental toughness because there are going to be days that are tiring. But you got to know that you're not alone. Everyone is tired. You just need to push through," said Wilson.

USC grabbed one trophy this past weekend and are looking for more, including the #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Dawn Staley said that is not important right now.

"I don't care at this point. We've had a number one seed and it's worked out for us once. It hasn't worked out before. I think we need to concentrate on what we are doing and what we can control and that's continue to win," said Staley.

While the Gamecocks are focusing on their Friday match-up, the quest for a third straight conference championship is still in the back of their minds.

"I feel like the actual conference tournament is the big picture. We love winning regular season. It's a blessing. A lot of teams would love to be in our position. I think winning the conference overall is important," said Wilson.

"We just got to play our best basketball this weekend and I think we are heading in that direction," added Staley.

And playing their best basketball will begin against the winner of Auburn or Georgia. Friday's tip-off is scheduled for noon on Friday.

