USC's first African-American coach is still an inspiration

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Harold White retired from the University of Carolina a decade ago, but he still stands as a pioneer for Gamecock athletics. White was the first African-American coach at USC when he was hired as a graduate assistant in 1971.

"I realized that I had an opportunity to have some impact on the young brothers and sisters," said White.

White coached the freshman football team for two years, but he realized his role was bigger than just being a coach.

"I knew why I was there; mainly because we wanted to integrate and we wanted these black kids to have someone they could relate to," he said.

So in 1973, he hung up his whistle and became the academic counselor, where he focused on academic support for student-athletes. "I wanted to impact the boys and girls and tell them: in spite of where they come from, they could be somebody."

This inspiration and drive came from his high school coach, Charles Bolden Sr.

"What Coach Bolden told me as a young boy, 'Harold White, you can be somebody. You can do anything'."

Throughout his 37 year career at the University of South Carolina, White wanted to emulate Coach Bolden, and before he passed away, Coach ensured him that he was successful.

White was inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also inducted into the Richland County School District One Hall of Fame last year.

