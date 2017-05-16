Leaders of Midlands Town Tackle Problem of Flooding Roads

After dealing with flooding issues, Vance residents met up with town and county leaders to see what could be done about it. (Photo: WLTX)

Vance, SC (WLTX) - After dealing with flooding issues, Vance residents met up with town and county leaders to see what could be done about it.

We first told you about the flooding issues in the Orangeburg County town of Vance, three weeks ago. Since then we discovered the problem appears to be the lack of maintenance on area ditches causing them to overflow during rainy days.

During the meeting Tuesday night, there were two things everyone could agree on: the lack of maintenance is what's causing flooding with even the smallest amount of rain and something needs to be done about it. The question is, what?

Lawton Brown is the director of the Horse Ridge Watershed, which is responsible for cleaning the ditches. His biggest message was that he doesn't get enough funding from the county to clean the ditches and claims to have reached out to them several times.

We spoke to County Administrator Harold Young, who says that if the lack of funding is the issue, the director of the watershed needs to ask council for more money and resources. That would lead into an audit that looks at the way funds are being spent now and making sure additional money would be used appropriately.

Young told News19 the Watershed just needs to be more proactive about maintaining their ditches.

Every year the watershed gets $20,000 to clean the ditches, residents at the meeting were asking what exactly does the watershed do with that money to which they said it was stretched thin to do a little bit of maintenance.

George Asbury was recently elected to the Watershed board. He pointed out all the things in the budget he says could and should be cut to make room for more maintenance. It amounted to about $13,000.

Another idea tossed around was raising taxes on residents and approving a loan that taxpayers would have to pay in the long run. Both options would need to be a referendum on the next ballot.

Watershed director Brown says it might just be worth turning it all over to the county.

A follow-up meeting is expected in the next month.

