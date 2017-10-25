Vandalism Caused Sewer Overflow That Impacted Broad River, According to City

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - According to a City of Columbia sanitary sewer overflow public notification issued Wednesday, an act of vandalism caused a sewer overflow near Bentley Drive Wednesday morning, which flowed into a tributary to the Broad River.

The notification says vandalism of city equipment in the gravity sewer line appears to have caused the overflow, which was identified by city staff around 7:45 a.m. The equipment was replaced and operational by 8:00 a.m., thereby stopping the overflow, according to the notice.

No details have been released about the act of vandalism or any suspects.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Columbia by calling (803) 545-3300 or customercare@columbiasc.net.

