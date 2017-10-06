Vehicle Hits Soldiers Walking in Formation at Fort Jackson

Soldiers will be back home until January 2nd. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple people have been injured in a car collision at Fort Jackson late Friday afternoon.

The base says the vehicle hit a group of soldiers who were walking in military formation.

It's not clear exactly how many people are hurt, or the severity of the injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation. Additional details on what happened are expected shortly.

This is a breaking news update. More will be posted as soon as News19 can confirm more details.

