Vehicle Issues Top SC Consumer Complaints

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Thousands of South Carolinians reported being ripped off in 2016, resulting in $1,240,705 going back to consumers in the form of credits, refunds and adjustments.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs car complaints topped the list with over 697 reported.

Reports included issues with repairs, used cars, contracts, warranties and Lemon Law. The department said that there are some myths about Lemon Law. For instance, there is no "three day right to return" and the law does not apply to every car. It only applies to new cars that are no more than one year old or with less than 12,000 miles.

The department said you should always test drive the car, take it to an independent mechanic for inspection and read the contract and warranty before buying.

"If something sounds to good to be true, it probably is," Administrator Carri Lybarker said. "That often occurs with online transactions. We just had a complaint from a consumer who purchased a vehicle online, paid $2,000 down before even seeing the vehicle or test-driving the vehicle and that's a really good example of what not to do."

Lybarker said that individual was scammed. If you have a complaint click here.

