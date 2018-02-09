Vehicle Overturns in 115 MPH Sumter County Chase

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Deputies say the suspect fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department, the suspect's vehicle was found overturned on South Guignard Road around 12:24 a.m. No deputy vehicles were involved in the crash.

A chase ensued after a deputy a reportedly attempted to turn around on a gray vehicle with one working headlight. The deputy heard "loud squealing sound" and initiated a traffic stop as the the vehicle sped down Pinewood Road.

Failing to stop, the vehicle continued at 100 miles per hour, eventually reaching 115 miles per hour and running two red lights, according to a repot. A fogged up window caused the deputy to loose sight of the suspect.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

A K-9 was deployed near the crash site, but the search was called off when the K-9 ate a clear plastic bag, possibly containing marijuana.

