WLTX
Close

Vehicle with Child Inside Briefly Stolen in Columbia

Police say the child was found safe, but it's not clear where the suspect is.

wltx 11:34 PM. EST December 29, 2016

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a child was briefly taken after a suspect stole the vehicle the little one was inside.

Officers say late Thursday afternoon, the parent of the child went inside a convenience store to pay for gas. While the parent was in the business, a suspect entered the car and drove away with the child and the vehicle.

Police were able to find the child alive and the car a short time later. The suspect, however, is still at large. 

Anyone who may have information it this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories