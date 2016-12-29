Vehicle with Child Inside Briefly Stolen in Columbia

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a child was briefly taken after a suspect stole the vehicle the little one was inside.

Officers say late Thursday afternoon, the parent of the child went inside a convenience store to pay for gas. While the parent was in the business, a suspect entered the car and drove away with the child and the vehicle.

Police were able to find the child alive and the car a short time later. The suspect, however, is still at large.

Anyone who may have information it this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.