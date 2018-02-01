Verify: Is Chicken Noodle Soup A Fix For The Flu?

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There is no doubt that you've heard that chicken noodle soup is good for the soul and many may argue it's a fix for the flu, but how true is that claim? We sent the Verify team on it.

"Chicken noodle soup is not a fix for the flu," Dr. Francisco Albert said.

After speaking with Albert we can verify that this claim is false. Albert specializes in internal medicine at Lexington Medical Center.

"It has no antiviral properties, but what it does do is make you feel better emotionally I think, so if we've always known that traditionally that chicken noodle soup is good for you, if we know inherently that it's going to make us feel better, the power of positive thinking I think is a big part of it," he said.

However, this doesn't mean that you should stop eating your favorite soup.

"It has good nutritional value. It's warm, so that often times makes us feel better. It coats our airways, so that if we have a bunch of mucus or a bunch of phlegm that we are coughing up we can loosen it up, so I think there are a lot of properties that make us feel better, but I think more than anything our mom told us it was good for us, so it must be good for us," he said.

Albert said getting a flu shot, eating healthy, exercising often and getting enough sleep are the best ways to fight the flu.

