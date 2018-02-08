WLTX
VERIFY: No Measles or Mumps Cases Found in South Carolina

News19 is working to verify a rumor about a measles case in South Carolina.

wltx 6:39 PM. EST February 08, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed that a rumor of a measles case in a Lancaster preschool is false.

Last week, the Shiloh Sonshine Preschool sent a letter to parents warning them of a possible measles case at the school.

DHEC verified that there are no cases of measles in Lancaster or around the state. 

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash that usually lasts 5-6 days.

DHEC released this statement saying: 

There is no confirmed measles case in Lancaster County or anywhere else in South Carolina.

An investigation is being conducted into what is only a rumor at this time.  As a precaution, an individual associated with a childcare facility has been excluded from childcare activities until there is a physician's clearance to return to school. 
 
The chance that this is measles is very low. A review of our current and historical records shows there have been no instances of measles in South Carolina as far back as 1999.

Measles can be prevented with a vaccinations, the MMR shot. The vaccine is recommended for all infants at least 12 months of age and a second dose is recommended for children between the ages of four and six.
 

