VERIFY: Rumors Say Five Points Post Office is Closing

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - According to a recent Facebook post, the post office in Five Points might be closing. But is it really?

We went out to verify that information.

It might be that sweet smile from the post office attendant, the monthly dues we all have, or a recent wedding you have to thank everyone for attending.

Whatever the reason may be Five Points, we heard you loud and clear: y'all love this post office.

So when we saw the Facebook post by Pappa Jazz Record Shoppe saying the Post Office in Five Points might be closing, we wanted to do a story about it.

We went to the shop in person to talk to Tim Smith, who published the post.

"We shared it because the post office is pretty much essential" he said. But where did he get that information?

"I live in Shandon and we all got this newsletter" he explained as he showed us the newsletter that has a whole section in the front dedicated to an alert.

"Alert! If you appreciate having a nearby post office for your work or personal use you will be interested in keeping it available. The US Post Service is considering reducing eliminating it" the newsletter read.

But where did they get that information from?

We called Ron Burns who writes the newsletter that was sent to Tim.

"It's just what I heard from the post office attendant who helped me a few weeks ago" he said.

He says the attendant told him to be sure to fill out a survey because the company was considering cutting personnel. He took that to mean the branch could be closing.

"I feel bad now" said Burns.

After we verified where the information about the post office came from, we wanted to be safe and ask USPS themselves.

"This post office is not closing" wrote Rick Duluth, with USPS Corporate Communications.

