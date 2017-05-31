Verify: Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?

QUESTION:

Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is true.

SOURCES:

Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Calif.

PROCESS:

A man named Jose Medina says it happened to him and he made a police report about it.

So why do people think it's a hoax?

The story isn't new. It started back with an email chain in 2000. It was quickly dismissed as a hoax.

The story resurfaced in 2013 on Facebook. Again, it was dismissed as a hoax.

Medina's daughter wrote a post saying her father's lab work came back negative but follow-up test will be done.

Bottom line, don't believe anything you read unless you trust the source.

In this case, the police are involved and local news stations are reporting to incident.

