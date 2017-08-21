VERIFY: Are welding glasses safe for viewing the solar eclipse?

(Photo: Thinkstock, Oleksandr Kostiuchenko)

HOUSTON - There are special glasses being sold to protect your eyes while viewing the solar eclipse.

However, a KHOU 11 News viewer named Janice asked us to verify if welding glasses will work.

Our fact checkers say the answer is yes, but only some of them. The only ones safe for direct viewing of the sun have a filter that is “Shade 12” or higher. Experts tell us those with “Shade 13” are best but may be hard to find.

VERIFY: Sources

American Academy of Opthamology

NASA

% INLINE %

© 2017 KHOU-TV