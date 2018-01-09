VERIFY: did Facebook launch a 'no swearing' campaign?

In today's intense political climate, it's more important than ever to learn the art of unfriending people from Facebook.

TYLER - An ad circulating on Facebook claims your profile could be suspended for using profanity.

It's part of what's called the "no swearing campaign". In part, it reads:

"As of April 1, 2018…anyone caught using profanity after this date will have their account suspended."

We confirmed with Facebook, this is false.

According to Snopes, a website known for debunking myths, this fake add started floating around back in 2014.

The only thing different about this one: the date changed.

While this "no swearing" campaign is fake, getting your Facebook suspended can still happen.

Ivan Starr said it's happened to him at least four times. Most recently, his page was suspended in November for an online altercation in the comment section.

"Oh yeah, I'm sure I cussed, and used big words. All caps," Starr said.

He said the best part of social media is the comment section, because you can express your opinions openly -- and there are no rules against using swear words.

Still, Facebook encourages you to play nice.

Facebook guidelines state:

"You may encounter opinions that are different from yours. We may remove certain kinds of sensitive content or limit the audience that sees it."

"You have to use your common sense when you do that type of stuff, and everything has a consequence," Starr said.

