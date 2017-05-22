Verify: Do fidget spinners help people with ADHD and stress?

If you have kids at home, you know all about the fidget spinner already. They claim to reduce your stress and help people with ADD and ADHD, but is that true?



Our VERIFY team called Roshini Kumar, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Clinical Therapist at Children's Health and read a study about fidgeting in the Journal of At-Risk Issues.



Up front, we have to tell you there aren’t any scientific studies about the spinners, given how new they are. Still, many parents say they help their children focus. Kumar says she’s seen some evidence of this.

Many children feel it’s calming to keep their hands busy. A 2006 study about stress balls backs up this claim.

Scientists found that some students had longer attention spans when they were allowed to squeeze a stress ball in the classroom.



So, we’ll say yes, they do help – but with an asterisk. From what we’ve found, they do seem to help people with ADHD and stress to some degree, but more scientific research needs to be done for us to truly know.



If you think they might help your child, Kumar says you need to think about where it’s appropriate for kids to use them. She says they probably shouldn’t take them to school because they can impair learning when kids are supposed to be using their hands and fingers and could distract other children.

Instead, they’re great for long car rides where kids can’t burn off energy in other ways, or as a way to break up homework or chores – making them more manageable for hyperactive children.

