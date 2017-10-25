VERIFY: Does Ginger Ale Soothe Upset Stomach?

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

Does Ginger Ale Soothe Upset Stomach?

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show meteorologist Ed Matthews asked, "Hey, Meghann, it's your buddy Ed. I've always heard ginger ale can soothe an upset stomach. Is that true or false? Please verify."

VERIFY SOURCE

To answer Ed's question, we reached out to Katie Jordanhazy -- a registered dietitian at Novant Health.

VERIFY PROCESS

Jordanhazy explained ginger root has been used for centuries to cure ailments, but most ginger ale does not contain real ginger root.

Most studies show ginger ale is ineffective at curing upset stomachs. Plus, the carbonation in ginger ale can cause bloating, making you feel even worse.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Ginger ale is not medically effective at soothing upset stomachs, unless it contains real ginger. Your best bet is to swap out the ginger ale for real ginger tea or ginger capsules. These will not only be more effective, they'll also help you avoid added sugars.

% INLINE %

Copyright 2017 WFMY