VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Is Crime Stoppers really anonymous? That's a question police say they hear all of the time.

Here at News19, we tell you to call 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information about a crime that could help investigators. We also tell you it's anonymous.

Recently, a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect wanted to three break-ins in the Rosewood area, and that's just one example. According to Midlands Crimestoppers, more than 450 people were arrested in 2016 alone because of tips from the community.

All Crimestoppers tips in South Carolina are handled at a government building in Columbia. News 19 is protecting the call takers identities, just like they want to protect yours when you call in information.

There are three ways you can submit a tip; a phone call, a text message, and online. In this story, we set out to verify if your information is really protected.

We talked to a call taker, who we aren't identifying. We talked to the Kevin Cornett, the Vice President of the Midlands Crimestoppers Board, and Chief of the Springdale Police Department. We also talked to Steven Sebeysten, Portfolio Manager for Crimestoppers' third-party software company, TipSoft, who's also a former hacker.

PHONE CALL TIPS

There are currently 15 call takers for Crimestoppers SC, who answer calls for the entire state. News 19 tested the system with a call taker.

"We're receiving a call. It just says incoming call. No phone number is shown," said the call taker.

When the call came in, the number came in as blocked.

VERIFIED: phone calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous.

TEXT MESSAGE TIPS

Crimestoppers uses a third-party company, TipSoft, for text message tips. TipSoft also uses a third-party company for another layer of security.

"Every cellular phone has a unique identifier, phone number, as well as what they call an ESN, an electronic serial number. All of that information is stripped by the 3rd party provider before it's passed to us," said Steven Sebesyten, Portfolio Manager.

Sebestyen said TipSoft creates a unique user code, and the tip is then sent to Crimestoppers.

We tested the system with the call take by sending a text to CRIMES: "TIPSC: This is a test. NEWS19."

The call taker's screen only showed the tip information, along with the user code "J8C7". News19 received a text message back from the call taker with the same code.

VERIFIED: text message tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous.

ONLINE TIPS

Crimestoppers also uses TipSoft for tips submitted online. The tip is sent to a server a Canada where it's stripped of any identifying information. It's then sent to a server in Utah where a unique user code is generated.

Again, we tested it. We sent a tip online with the suspect's name listed as "John Doe", described as wearing a red hoodie and green shoes.

The call taker showed us the tip as it came in on her computer. The information shown was our tip and the unique identifier. We then received an 8-digit code and 8-digit password.

VERIFIED: online tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous.

SPANISH TIP LINE

Finally, we wanted to know how the Spanish tip line works for callers who want to share information with Crimestoppers but don't speak English.

The tipster calls the same number, 1-888-CRIME-SC, which we already verified is anonymous. Then, the call taker does a conference call with a call center based in Texas, where the tipster cal talk a bilingual operater who enters the tip information into TipSoft. The information is then sent back to South Carolina, again with a unique code similar to online tips, which we also verified.

"Crimestoppers is 100% anonymous," said Kevin Cornett, Vice President of the the Midlands Crimestoppers Board. "Whether it's a phone call, text message, or online, we have no way of knowing who's calling in the information. We only have a code for the tipster."

VERIFIED: phone calls through the Spanish tip line are anonymous.

EXTRA MEASURES

With 15 call takers handling roughly 900 calls every month, employee training is critical to ensure another layer of security for tipsters.

"What they're trained to do, is take out any information where you say 'my neighbor'. 'my friend', 'my cousin', 'he, she', they're not going to put that in," said Cornett. "When they're taking down the information they're not going to say 'he said, she said', they're going to say 'tipster said.'"

As the Chief of Springdale Police, Cornett said law enforcement doesn't care where the information comes from, just that information is reported.

"I don't care who calls it in to tell me, it's just crucial that we get that information. And we really want people to understand that calling in and giving this information helps to get violent offenders off the street," said Cornett.

Cornett said tipsters can't be subpeoned in court, because there's no way to identify the caller.

As for the possibility of hackers, Sebesyten, who's a former hacker, said it would be nearly impossible for anyone to get the tipsters' information.

"We can't retroactively go back and re-identify that date. Once it's submitted, and anonymous, it's anonymous forever," said Sebesyten.

