Verify: Is the 10 concerts Facebook trend a threat to your security?

Is the 10 concerts Facebook trend a threat to your online security?

We can verify the posts could be a threat to your security, but only in rare cases.

Privacy experts warned the list of concerts could reveal an answer to an online security question—like “What was the first concert you attended?”

Executive Director of the National Cyber Security Alliance Michael Kaiser told the New York Times the viral trivia post poses a “moderate security risk.” The risk isn’t high because not every website has a security question about concerts.

The New York Times

