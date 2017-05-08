Verify: Is There a Big Cat Lurking in Northeast Columbia?

(Photo: Facebook)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A picture shared on Facebook has stirred up a lot of concern in the Midlands, but is it true?

The photo shows what looks like a bobcat in a wooded area, and the person who shared it said it was near Lake Carolina and the Summit Extension areas.

It's already gotten over 1,500 shares, hundreds of comments and folks talking about it. It claims that it was taken near schools.

So we looked into it.

Just thinking about a bobcat near the home where she babysits triplets scares Ashlen Turne. "It probably would freak me out if I saw it or even heard that it was in the area," she says. "We and the kids we walk around here like every morning we go on a walk for like 45 minutes."

With the schools in the area, there are a lot of children walking around, and that's why Turne says the post might have gotten so much traffic

"Yeah social media is really hard to trust that's why I just stick to the news," she said.

We first did a quick reverse Google image search to verify if the photo was taken from anywhere else online. That gave us nothing more than a couple twitter mentions from the same post but we did find this: the same picture shared in Columbia County, Georgia warning folks about the same thing.

That's when we decided to reach out to the person who made the post in the first place. It took him no time to admit that it was a marketing strategy to put his "brand out." .

He said the picture was taken from an old article and this left neighbors furious.

VERDICT: FALSE



"There are other ways you can promote your business besides giving out false information and scaring people that live in the Summit," Turne said.

It is true that bobcats are native to the area, but they are usually not a threat.

One person even said they were going to reconsider moving to that area because of the picture.

We did reach out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to see if there were any consequences to this kind of thing but they said no. you just have to be very careful about what you believe and share on social media.

If you'd like us to verify any other photo, post, or article, send it to us we'll be happy to verify it.

