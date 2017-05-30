VERIFY: Is Tilapia Bad for You?

A post making its rounds on Facebook is saying a lot of bad things about tilapia, but are the claims true?

The post makes three big claims:

Tilapia can't be found in the wild, but only in fish farms. That it is worse for you than bacon or hamburgers. It contains dioxin, a cancer causing chemical.

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

Tilapia can be found in the wild, but it's not a single type of fish. Instead, it’s the name for nearly a hundred species of fish commonly found in Africa and the Middle East.

In comparison to bacon, it is low calorie and low fat. It is also low in omega- 3, but that doesn’t mean it's bad for you.

When it comes to dioxins, tilapia is like a lot of farmed fish. So, it depends on where it was raised. If you are concerned about contamination, look on the label for fish raised in the U.S.

In conclusion, we can verify this Facebook post is false. Tilapia is a good choice for anyone looking for an inexpensive source of lean protein.

