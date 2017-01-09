Very Cold Temperatures To Continue In the Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many in the Midlands started Monday with morning low temperatures in the teens and twenties. Wind chill temperatures in some Midlands communities are in the low teens.

Although there will be some sunshine today, the high temperatures will reach low to middle 40's. We'll still have clear skies overnight tonight and that will allow low temperatures to drop again. Lows are expected to drop into the lower to middle 20's.

There is some good news. We'll start warming up starting Tuesday with highs in the mid 50's, then up to the low 70's by Thursday and Friday. Lows will only drop into the 40's starting Tuesday morning.

