Very Warm and Dry into Next Week

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure will dominate the weather this weekend resulting in mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Hurricane Jose will pass well off the South Carolina coast with little impact. There will be swells along the coast until Jose moves farther north early next week.

The very warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of next week. In fact, temperatures will be in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture will be increasing and skies will become partly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, but an even better chance for thunderstorms on Friday.

Very warm conditions are expected for the next couple of days. However, we may see our first taste of fall by the end of September. Stay tuned!

