Very Warm November Monday

Dry, Sunny Monday (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The clouds hung around a little longer than anticipated Sunday, but Monday will be sunny and very warm.

The clouds were persistent Sunday. Gradually the overcast conditions eroded away and we enjoyed some sunshine late in the day. High temperatures were in the lower 70s Sunday.

Some fog may develop early Monday morning. It should move out by late in the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front will be approaching the Midlands late Tuesday, this will significantly change the weather.

Ahead of the front clouds will move into the area Tuesday. A few showers will be possible. High temperatures will still be very warm, hitting the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday as the front becomes stationary to our south, and disturbances move along the stalled frontal boundary. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday may only be in the middle to lower 60s.

Dry air will begin to move into the region late Thursday and the clouds will move out. The cool air mass will remain with low temperatures Friday morning in the middle to upper 40s. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

This cool, dry weather is expected to last through at least Saturday. Sunday there will be a chance for a few isolated showers.

