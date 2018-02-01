Veterans Helping to Give Homeless Veteran a Proper Funeral

69-year-old Dennis Reidy found dead in a park in Lexington (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A homeless man found dead in a wooded area of a Lexington park turned out to have a backstory no one may have expected.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 69-year-old Dennis Reidy died of natural causes in "a type of garage storage box" in the corner of a park in Lexington.

Reidy was wearing a Gamecock jacket when he died, Fisher said. Fisher later discovered he was a former USC student, a former Richland County Sheriff's Deputy, and a Vietnam veteran.

"It really breaks your heart because you know what they've gone through," said Richard Strobel with the The American Legion.

"They dedicated themselves for us, at some point something went wrong and because of that, they're left alone," Strobel added.

With no family who'll claim him, Fort Jackson National Cemetery is stepping in to give him a proper funeral.

"When one of our own is in that state, it takes it home for us," said cemetery directory Gene Links Wilder.

Wilder says they will be holding a funeral for Reidy free of charge.

"Regardless of what the person did or how they ended their life, we need to pay our veterans back for their service to our country," Wilder said.

Strobel says you can count on the American Legion to be there.

"I want people around me when my time comes," Strobel said, "and what better way to honor somebody but to give them a proper burial and respect that they deseve."

No date has been set yet for Reidy's funeral.

IF you would like to donate to American Legion's unclaimed veteran burial fund, you can send it to

American Legion Post 193

Unclaimed Veteran Burial Fund

P.O Box 897

Chapin, SC 29036

