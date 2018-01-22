Veterans Road Closed Due to House Fire, Officials Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is on the scene of a one-story house fire Monday night.

Officials say heavy fire and smoke is coming from the rear of the single-family dwelling on the 1000 block of Veterans Road.

Veterans Road is closed at this time, according to officials.

#TheCFD on scene 1 story SFD 1000blk Veterans Rd heavy fire/smoke coming from rear of structure offensive attack vertical ventilation conducted no reported injuries Veterans Rd closed #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/nftPatsDGe — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 22, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

