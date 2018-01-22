WLTX
Veterans Road Closed Due to House Fire, Officials Say

Amanda Hurley, wltx 7:08 PM. EST January 22, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is on the scene of a one-story house fire Monday night.

Officials say heavy fire and smoke is coming from the rear of the single-family dwelling on the 1000 block of Veterans Road.

Veterans Road is closed at this time, according to officials.

 

No injuries have been reported.

