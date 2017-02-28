A veteran cuts from a magazine to depict his word for the year in the Healing Art class at The Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood. (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) There is a place in Blythewood that is helping those in the military, veterans and their families through difficult times.

It's a class, the Healing Art class at The Big Red Barn Retreat.

The instructor for the class is a man who discovered art through his own healing process. Jim Dukes was injured when he worked as a defense contractor for the United Nations in Iraq. His job was looking for explosives and weapons left behind after Desert Storm. He tells News 19, "Two blasts injuries, five traumatic brain injuries left me blind in my right eye and mostly deaf in my right ear. I was in a wheel chair. So I had to learn how to walk and talk and read again and readapt to everything."

The readapting Dukes had to do was not just physical, he also has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. He tells News 19 the effects it's had on his life saying, "Two marriages, two suicide attempts, sober now coming up on 11 years and got into talk therapy to, at that time, to start dealing with all my issues."

Dealing with his issues brought him to a crossroads. He says, "I was broke, in my 40's, living at home with my mom. Had no insurance, so I was really at a cross roads and had to decide what I was gonna do, was I gonna be a man with a disability or a disabled man."

He made a decision that has drawn him to help veterans and active duty soldiers with their issues too, through art. It was something he discovered as he took his cell phone to take pictures. The same attention to detail that kept him alive in Iraq, is what he uses in his photography and his art. But he says the Healing Art Class at the Big Red Barn is not therapy. He says, "That's saved for another time. This is camaraderie. This is men and women who have shared experiences that come into an environment and talk while creating art and trying something new, to not necessarily express themselves, but to have an outlet, have something else to do."

Thanks to a generous donation the Healing Art Class is every Saturday at The Big Red Barn in Blythewood and its free. Sutton Shaw says her mother came to the property where the Barn sits and being in nature was the only thing that helped after her father died. So she and her mother wanted to help others find the same peace and healing. Shaw says, "I think everyone's heard the number. There are 22 service members every day that take their life and that troubled us."

The Big Red Barn was turned into a non profit to serve those who serve our country in 2015. Shaw says, "We wanted to look for alternatives to traditional therapy which is talk therapy and medication."

The only medicine here, is talking with others who have similar experiences and expressing yourself through art even if you don't think you can. Dukes says no talent is required. If you can use a child's scissors and a glue stick, you've got it made for this class.

Tim Clifford is a Vietnam Veteran who flew the biggest plane the Army had at the time. He originally came to The Big Red Barn for the Horse therapy, but he wound up with Dukes. He says the class has provided him a place to make friends. He says, "We were gonna do some artwork and we sat and talked for two hours. That was as healing or more healing than anything he could have put on the table. He recognized that and sat down and joined the conversation."

On this particular Saturday in January, the task was to choose a word for the year and illustrate it. As you watch the work and listen to the conversations, there is not doubt tha healing is going on here. Dukes says, "My goal was if I could be open and honest about my story, and it helps one person I will have succeeded."

The Healing Art Class is every Saturday at 2 pm and it's free.

for more information on the class and other services go to the Big Red Barn Retreat website or their facebook page. Here is the links: http://www.thebigredbarnretreat.org/ facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebigredbarnretreat/

(© 2017 WLTX)