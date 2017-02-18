Victim Dies in Hospital After Apartment Shooting

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- One person who was shot in an apartment shooting has died.

The Richland County Coroner's Office say 30-year-old James Grant of Rembert was transported to a local hospital and died at 8:14 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department say the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Bailey Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Officers are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

