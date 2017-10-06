Victim in Fatal I-20 Accident Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington woman has died following a collision on Interstate 20 in Lexington County Friday morning.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 49-year-old Kristine Hoover.

Fisher says Hoover, the driver of one vehicle, struck another vehicle while changing

lanes then struck the barricade, causing her vehicle to overturn. Hoover died at the scene.

The two passengers in her car were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

The collision was in the eastbound lanes at the 57 mile marker, which is near the US 1 exit.

Traffic was blocked in that area for several hours in the eastbound lanes, but traffic is now flowing normally again.

