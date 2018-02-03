Victim Identified in Fatal I-77 Accident Near Columbia

(Photo: LCpl David Jones/SC Highway Patrol)

Columbia, SC (WLTX - ) One person is dead after a two-car accident on Interstate 77 Friday afternoon.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 29-year-old Joshua Craig Weatherford, of Columbia.

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred a little after 4pm on I-77 North near mile marker 7, about a mile from Shop Road.

Judd says a Honda Civic traveling north ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, then bounced back toward the road where the car was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck. This caused the driver of the Civic to be ejected from the vehicle and caused the pickup truck to run into the guard rail.

The driver of the Civic was transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital where he died of his injuries. An autopsy indicated blunt trauma to the upper body as the cause of death.

The pickup truck was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Civic was not. The accident remains under investigation.

