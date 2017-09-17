WLTX
Close

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on SC Highway

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man was hit and killed along Highway 265, near the town of Jefferson around 6 a.m.

WCNC 12:10 PM. EDT September 17, 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. - Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Saturday morning.

State troopers responded to a call of a hit-and-run accident on S.C. 265 near Taxahaw Road in Lancaster around 5:45 a.m. 

Lancaster County coroner says 36-year-old Chad Russell Hill was struck and killed in the accident.

Officials do not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories