Victim Identified in Hopkins House Fire

Hopkins, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County coroner has released the name of the person who died in a house fire in Hopkins this week.

Gary Watts says 84-year-old Cleveland Edmonds died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire.

Investigators say Edmonds lived on Edmonds Farm Road in Hopkins, and was identified through DNA testing.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

