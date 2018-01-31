GASTON, SC - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who was killed early Wednesday morning during a shooting in Gaston.

The victim was 27-year-old Malcolm C. Jones of Gaston.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Blackville Road. Jones was found with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said based on the information gathered so far, he does not believe this was a random shooting.

Koon said detectives are still working to develop leads in this case.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX-TV