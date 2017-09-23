WLTX
Victim in Fatal Shooting in Elgin Identified

The person was killed along Juniper Road, officers say.

wltx 5:31 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a location on Juniper Road.  Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as 28-year-old John B. Rhodes.

Officers haven't confirmed any additional details about the shooting, but say they are actively investigating, and more details will be released later. 

 

