Victim in Fatal Shooting in Elgin Identified

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a location on Juniper Road. Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as 28-year-old John B. Rhodes.

Officers haven't confirmed any additional details about the shooting, but say they are actively investigating, and more details will be released later.

