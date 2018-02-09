(Photo: Williams, Lynn, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - A victim is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of their homemade trailer that was stolen from their home on February 2.

Richland County deputies responded to the report of the theft on the 1700 block of Fonta Vista Road last Friday. The stolen trailer was homemade, created out of a 2015 mobile home frame and is orange in color; it has a 2 5/16 hitch included.

The Sheriff is asking that if anyone has any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect(s), you can remain anonymous by doing the following:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the "Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.Y

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 in addition to the victim's reward offer.

