Victim Pepper-Sprayed, Robbed in Home Assault

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department say a male victim was robbed after joining a woman at her residence early Thursday morning.

After reportedly meeting the Hispanic female suspect at the Platinum Plus, the victim went to a residence on the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say the female suspect disappeared while a white male suspect stole all of the victim's money and kicked him out of the residence.

The victim banged on the door trying to get his money back, when the female suspect returned half of his cash and the male suspect pepper-sprayed him, according to a report.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WLTX-TV