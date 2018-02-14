Victim Struck Multiple Times in Columbia Motel Shooting, Officials Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating after an aggravated assault ended with shots fired at a Columbia motel early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say suspects forcibly entered a motel on the 3700 block of Pine Belt Road just before 1 a.m. and began a verbal altercation.

Shortly after, shots were fired and the victim was hit multiple times. The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland for non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

