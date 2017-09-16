Video Shows Moment Gunshots Were Fired in Columbia's Vista

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A video obtained by News19 shows the moments when gunfire broke out in Columbia's Vista early Saturday morning.

A total of eight people were wounded by gunfire outside Empire Supper Club on Lady Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victims--four women, four men--were all taken to the hospital. Their conditions range from stable to critical.

The video was taken by Joseph Stovall, the owner of Empire.

In the video, a crowd of people can be seen standing outside the bar, calmly talking to each other. Suddenly, shots can be heard, and people begin to run.

The video stops at that point.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook declared Empire Supper Club a public nuisance, and revoked its business license. The nightclub is now closed, with a padlock on the doorknobs and a notice out front. i

