Video: State Senator Charged with DUI, Denies Driving

Newly released dash cam video of a state senator shows him stumbling through field sobriety tests. Senator Paul Campbell is charged with Driving Under the Influence but he denies driving. (Photo: WLTX)

Senator Paul Campbell is charged with Driving Under the Influence, but he denies driving.

Campbell and his wife were in a car crash Saturday night on I-26 in Charleston County.

They admit to hitting a car from behind.

The other driver claimed Campbell and his wife switched seats, but Campbell tells State Troopers he was not driving.

Troopers write in an incident report that the car and the couple smell like alcohol.

The trooper arrested and charged Campbell with DUI and false information. His wife was charged with false information as well.

“I don’t think I’m DUI but you can do what you need to do,” Campbell said in the video. “I should be like a .03 or a .04.”

Investigators say a breathalyzer test later revealed his blood alcohol content level was .09.

“You didn’t have to handcuff me,” the senator can be heard saying on the dash cam video.

WLTX has tried to reach out to the senator, but has yet to hear back.

Campbell has served in the State House for a decade and chairs the Senate's ethics committee. He also is chief executive of the authority overseeing operations of the Charleston International Airport.





