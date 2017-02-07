Close Cell Phone Video Captures New Orleans Tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 3:02 PM. EST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mom fights expulsion for knife on campus Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery Two Shot While Driving Along Garners Ferry Recall: Evanger's Dog Food Support Growing For Medical Marijuana Lexington 2017 State of the Town Address SCDOT Explains Maintenance Process USC Hoops" Frank Martin On His Team Leading The SEC Jamyest Williams Explains Why He Didn't Pick Georgia Deputies: Man Boards Bus, Slaps Teen More Stories Multiple tornadoes cause damage in New Orleans area Feb. 7, 2017, 12:57 p.m. Sumter Student in Trouble for Bringing Toy Gun to School Feb. 7, 2017, 2:45 p.m. Devos Confirmed as Education Secretary in Historic Vote Feb. 7, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
