Viictim Dropped off at Hospital, Pronounced Dead

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Authorities need your help finding answers surrounding the death of one person in Richland County.

Deputies say the victim was dropped off at Palmetto Health Richland by 2 men.They say the victim was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

We're told the victim was at Faces Nightclub on the 1700 block of Decker Boulevard before being dropped off at the hospital.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

