Vista Shooting Suspects Connected to Another Shooting at Local Club, Sheriff Says

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says there's a link between the Vista shooting early Saturday morning and another club shooting that night in Columbia.

The Vista shooting outside the Empire Supper Club resulted in eight people being wounded. A shooting at The Vault club off of Broad River Road the same night left one injured.

"One of the shooters from the Vista, after the shooting, that was after 2 a.m., went to the Vault Club in the Broad River Road area, and an individual came over around 5 a.m. and shot at him, says Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "The Mustang that was used in the Vista shooting was also used to transport the subject from The Vault to the hospital. Probably the shooting at the Vault was in retaliation in the earlier shooting in the Vista," Lott explains.

Lott says the shooting was caused by a "beef" between two groups involved in the music industry.

"Unfortunately they think they can solve these issues by shooting and using guns, and it will get innocent people involved that are shot over," says Lott. "This is not the first time we've had shootings at clubs, but this is the first time that we've had something that we believe to be associated with just strictly with the music industry," Lott says.

At this point, Richland County is not considering this a traditional gang-related situation.

