Vista Shooting Paralyzes 25-Year-Old Father

Columbia. SC (WLTX) - It's been two weeks since eight people were shot in the Vista... and today we learned more about another one of the victims. A 25-year-old father has been paralyzed after a bullet hit his spine.

The victim did not want to go on camera, so his aunt Melissa McCaskill spoke for him.

"He just remembers standing up talking to one of his friends that was with him," McCaskill said. "Next thing you know you hear gun shots, and he remembers falling and not being able to move his legs to get up."

The bullet shot her nephew in the spine.

"The doctor said when that bullet went in him, it started traveling and leaving bone fragments in his body," McCaskill said. "He can't stand on his own. He is trying to learn to walk again."

McCaskill says seeing the physical damage has been painful, but how he's hurt mentally is just as worse.

"He is a funny guy, likes to cut up," McCaskill said, "a clown. And he's not his old self anymore."

McCaskill says their family is just glad he survived.

"We are so thankful to God because it could've been us planning his funeral, but God let us keep him," McCaskill said.

McCaskill says with her nephew out of work and his mother by his side, they could use all of the help they can get. If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.

