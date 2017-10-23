'I Really Try Not to Think About the Night:' Vista Shooting Survivor Says

A victim from September’s Vista shooting made her way to court Monday for the preliminary hearing of one of the suspects. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – A victim from September’s Vista shooting made her way to court Monday for the preliminary hearing of one of the suspects.

Kirstie Logan was shot in the leg that night. She, along with her uncle, State Representative Leon Howard, were both at the hearing for suspect Maleik Houseal.

“I wanted to seek some justice. I wanted to have some confirmation on what all happened, see if anybody could get any answers for what happened,” Logan explained why she was in court.

The young mother says it's been hard both mentally and physically. She says it's been tough trying to explain the shooting to her 5-year-old daughter.

“Sad, I’m not angry. It’s hard. It’s very hard,” the mother said through tears. “She’s really upset. She has a lot of questions but she’s so young I don’t know how to really respond to them so I just tell her that I’m going to be okay.”

Logan said she has had knee surgery and has physical therapy three times a week. She said she hopes to be fully recovered by February.

“It’s been up and down,” she said emotionally. “I really try not to think about the night but it’s been very hard.”

Logan said she was out with friends and was leaving Empire Supper Club when her entire life changed.

“As soon as we started walking across the street we heard noises and I felt something going down my leg,” the 26-year-old said. “I need assistance with everything I do, sitting down, washing, everything. I can’t drive. Everything has changed.”

According to warrants, 28-year-old John Bates Jr. drove past the Empire Supper Club in a Ford Mustang, rolled down the windows, and fired multiple shots into a crowd leaving the club the morning of September 6.

He injured Houseal.

The warrants also state that Houseal fired shots at a vehicle and hid the gun before leaving the scene, which was shown by club surveillance video.

Houseal entered the courtroom for his preliminary hearing Monday handcuffed to his wheelchair.

Houseal faces a federal charge of a "felon in possession of a firearm" and an "unlawful possession of a firearm" charge and a "possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence" charge.

John Bates Jr. is accused of firing shots from the moving car. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder and is expected to be in court Wednesday.

