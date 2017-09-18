'He Has This Community Terrorized,' Vista Shooting Suspect Has Long Rap Sheet

John Bates Jr. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County law enforcement says one of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting in Columbia's Vista is well known to them, and has caused problems up there for years.

John Bates Jr., 28, is facing seven counts of attempted murder for the shooting at 2:15 Saturday morning that wounded eight people, leaving some in critical condition.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says Bates was involved in a fight near the Empire Supper Club on Park Street that ended in a gun battle. According to arrest warrants,Bates Jr. drove past the club in a Ford Mustang, rolled down the windows, and fired multiple shots into a crowd leaving the club. One of those injured was 22-year-old Maleik Houseal, who is another suspect in this case.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says Bates has been arrested multiple times by law enforcement in his county over the years.

"He (John Bates) has this community terrorized, and no witnesses ever want to come forward,' Foster told News19 Monday. "That's why his cases are dropped."

A criminal history check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows Bates has been arrested multiple times since 2006 on charges including assault and battery with intent to kill and attempted murder. However, most of those cases ended with no convictions, or the charges being dropped.

News19 has reached out to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor's Office, which handles prosecution in Newberry County, for comment.

WLTX is continuing to work on this story, and will have further details later today.

