Vista Shooting Suspects: 71 Charges in Last 11 Years

Since 2006, the four suspects have been arrested on 71 charges across the Midlands.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Two men remain behind bars after Saturday's early morning shooting in the Vista. Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry made bond.

Saturday night was not the first time these suspects have been in trouble with the law. Three of the four suspects involved in the shooting have a long criminal record in South Carolina.

Since 2006, the four men have been arrested on 71 charges across the Midlands. Those charges range from attempted murder to possession of a weapon during a violent crime to obstructing justice.

John Bates Jr.'s criminal history goes back to 2006, and since then, he has been arrested on 16 counts of attempted murder in Saluda, Newberry County and Columbia. In 2012, he was charged with shooting into a van with 4 people inside, but he was found not guilty because he wasn't holding the gun or firing it. Back in 2015, Bates Jr. was charged with three counts of attempted murder after firing shots at a crowd, according to the clerk of court in Saluda County. He only served 94 days after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. In total, Bates Jr. has been arrested on 33 charges.

Keveas Gallman's criminal history is mostly in Newberry County. He has been arrested on 8 charges, including public disorderly conduct. In Columbia, he has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Since 2007, Gallman has been arrested on 11 charges.

Maleik Houseal is still in the hospital and has not been charged for Saturday's shooting, but Columbia police said they will charge him when he's released. In the last 5 years, Houseal has a lengthy criminal history, all in Newberry County. He's been arrested for violent burglary, obstructing justice and public disorderly conduct. In total, Houseal has been arrested on 26 charges.

Unlike the other three, Jarvis Tucker does not have a criminal record. He was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony after Saturday's shooting in the Vista. He has been released on bond.

© 2017 WLTX-TV