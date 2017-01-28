United Way of the Midlands is currently conducting their annual Point-in-Time Count, which involves volunteers hitting the streets to survey homeless people to gather details on how to better serve them. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There are hundreds of people across the Midlands dealing with homelessness.

United Way of the Midlands is currently conducting their annual Point-in-Time Count, which involves volunteers hitting the streets to survey homeless people to gather details on how to better serve them.

“You have people who say they've been on the streets for five years, three years and six years and it's just been crazy to think that in a big city like Columbia people are sleeping on the streets,” Volunteer Dexter Stephens said.

United Way officials hope to use the data to measure the progress of the homelessness initiatives across the Midlands.

“It gives them the opportunity to give their opinions on the services being provided,” Karina Henry of the United Way explained. “It also helps us gage the effectiveness of the services that we are providing to the homeless population and then it can possibly help with federal funding to improve some of those services in our community.”

Volunteers have been counting and surveying the homeless population since Wednesday and will continue until Sunday.

Last year's count was 1,350 which is significantly down from 2013’s count of 2,007.

If you would like to volunteer, please visit: volunteer.uway.org

If you are homeless and need assistance, please call 211.



