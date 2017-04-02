Volunteers Gather Tons of Food to Feed Families in Need

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX)-- One group's goal to have the largest one-day food drive with 135,000 pounds of food was shattered thanks to everyone who donated.

More than 188,000 pounds of food was collected during the Food from the Heart Midlands Food Drive held on Saturday. 800 volunteers from Shandon Baptist Church and Northside Baptist were dispersed to 48 different locations in Richland and Lexington counties.

In both counties, more than 100,000 people will miss at least one meal this month.

The items will be distributed to local food pantries and soup kitchens. One hundred percent of all goods collected will benefit men, women and children in the Midlands.

